BENNINGTON — The Better Bennington Corporation's December Pop Up Shop was such a success that the organization decided to make the Pop Up a recurring event.
The next pop up will be held from Friday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The number of vendors has increased to a total of 17 over the weekend.
The Pop Ups will be located at 341 Main Street, across from the W-Collective.
Pop Ups are a great way to get Valentine’s gifts and treats for your friends, family, yourselves, and for that special someone, the BBC said. The current list of vendors includes: A Crooked Barn Charcuterie, Crazy Creations, Lodestar Lights, Deb Higgins Art, Boho Folk-Furniture Reimagined, Divine Spirit, Js Grass Fed Garden, Threat Neutralized Bakery, Wicked Sniffer Products, 802 Vintage Boutique, Anchors Away Boutique, Highland Farm, M&J's Taste of Home (Sweets), Caroline's Scottish Bakery/Corian Cutting Board, Golden Leaf Designs, and Sap House Design.
Those businesses offer treats, art, jewelry, fancy candles, food, pottery, and more. A Crooked Barn Charcuterie will be serving up hot sausages in front of the Pop Up shop all day Saturday. Downtown Gift Cards will also be for sale. They are valid for 6 months.
For the complete schedule of who will be at the shop on what days, please visit the Event page on the BBC website: www.betterbennington.com.