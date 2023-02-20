BRATTLEBORO — Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors is again the top sales volume agency in Windham County and the #5 sales volume agency in Vermont. Tami Berkley Purcell, the owner of Berkley & Veller, announced that the company attained sales of $210,572,290 in Vermont and New Hampshire.
Berkley & Veller’s Dover agent Adam Palmiter was again the top single sales agent in Vermont, with a sales volume of $91,445,650. Thom Dahlin led the Brattleboro office with sales of $11,913,500. Berkley & Veller says it was a team effort to achieve the 2022 sales volume.
Jane Vancheri Sonntag and Wilma Skovinski have been with Berkley & Veller for 35 years; Heidi Bernier recently had her 25th anniversary.
Berkley and Veller Greenwood Country Realtors has been a family-owned and operated business since 1965, serving Sellers and Buyers in southeastern Vermont and southwestern New Hampshire.