BRATTLEBORO — Heidi Bernier with Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country, has earned the nationally recognized Seniors Real Estate Specialist designation from the SRES Council of the National Association of Realtors.
Bernier joins more than 15,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the SRES designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in understanding the needs, considerations, and goals of real estate buyers and sellers ages 55 and older.
SRES Council, founded in 2007, is the world's largest association of real estate professionals focusing specifically on representing senior clients in real estate transactions. There are more than 15,000 active members of the organization worldwide.
Bernier has been a licensed Realtor for 30 years. She can be reached at Heidi.Bernier@BerkleyVeller.com.