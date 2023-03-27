BRATTLEBORO — Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors recently announced the professional development of two of its staff members.
Claire Renaud has earned her New Hampshire real estate license. Renaud has been a licensed Realtor in Vermont for five years and has achieved a very strong reputation for excellent customer service, according to Berkley & Veller. She was raised in Brattleboro, and uses her knowledge of the area to help both buyers and sellers with their real estate needs. One of Renaud’s clients said of her: “Could not have asked for a better agent! She’s amazing, thoughtful, courteous and respectful.”
Renaud can be reached at Claire.Renaud@BerkleyVeller.com.
Liz Lavorgna has become a licensed Realtor in New Hampshire. Lavorgna has had her Vermont Realtor license for two years, and is now able to help buyers and sellers in New Hampshire as well. Berkley & Veller said she has gained a great deal of experience in a short time, and gets great reviews from her clients: “Liz was stellar! Emotionally supportive; she was in constant touch, kept us in the loop.”
Contact Lavorgna at Liz.Lavorgna@BerkleyVeller.com.