BRATTLEBORO — Better Homes & Gardens The Masiello Group has welcomed two new employees, Monica Sumner and Morriah Adams, to its Brattleboro office.
Morriah, along with her husband Bryan, moved to Southern Vermont 7 years ago by way of Brooklyn, N.Y. After spending her summers with her grandparents here, they couldn’t think of a better place to settle down. After 20 years of tackling the hospitality industry in all capacities and a crippling pandemic, Morriah decided to make a career change to Real Estate. Like hospitality, it has given her an opportunity to build long-lasting relationships and provide a similar service with a much longer-lasting impact. She prides herself in prompt and thorough communication as well as being a prime resource to her clients through what can sometimes be a stressful process.
Morriah’s experience includes both residential and multi-family properties for both buyers and sellers, as well as property management. She also services Windham, Windsor and Bennington counties.
Morriah can be reached at 802-289-4402 or by emailing morriahadams@masiello.com.
With 20 years of experience, Monica has developed a wealth of knowledge about the ins and outs of real estate in Southern Vermont. She was born in Western Massachusetts and moved to Halifax, Vt. as a young adult, where she raised four daughters with her husband on their organic dairy farm. With all their daughters now married, she is “grammy” to 8 wonderful grandchildren.
Over the years, certain traits have frequently surfaced in feedback from Monica’s customers and clients: she is reliable, incredibly easy to talk to and relate to, an excellent listener, and extremely attentive to detail. She always gives her full commitment to helping her clients and is sensitive to all situations that may lead to her client’s real estate journey.
“I consider it a privilege to help clients market and sell their homes that they have cherished over the years. I don’t just sell real estate; I sell a lifestyle, and I’m committed to helping my clients realize their dreams in Southern Vermont,” said Monica. From the sound of spring peepers in the night after a long winter to campfires and starry skies on a warm summer evening, Monica has a deep love for Vermont. Monica loves gardening, traveling to warm destinations in the winter, entertaining family and friends over home-cooked dinners, and looking after her dog Bonnie and tiger cat Tobey.
Monica can be reached at 802-380-5575 or email her at monicasumner@ masiello.com.