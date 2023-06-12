WESTMINSTER — The big crowd at the Fearless Futures Summit at Bellows Falls Union High School last week wasn't at the Westminster Fire Department, or at one of several banks or even talking to the hipster admissions counselor at the University of Vermont's table.
Squads of high school, and in some cases middle school kids, were fascinated by something being taught by Mike Stack of BF Trades, a non-profit organization.
Stack, with a giant pile of silk neck ties, was patiently teaching anyone -- boys, girls and adults -- who wanted to know how to tie a tie.
"You'll need to know how to tie a tie when you own the company," Stack told the kids.
Stack, who is a member of the Bellows Falls Union board, said he no longer wears a tie. He is retired from his career in finance in the Boston area, and came back to Vermont to get involved in his community.
It was a popular stop among the dozens of businesses, colleges or non-profit organizations that came to the school last Tuesday to explain what they do, and maybe find a few future employees.
Stack, who recently was elected to the Bellows Falls Union High School board from his hometown of Rockingham, has been championing for the past several years an increased emphasis on the work world for students.
Not every BFUHS student wants or needs to go to college, he and others in the community say. Stack said schools are being asked to "do so much," to prepare kids. The COVID-19 pandemic only made things worse, he said.
"As a board member, we need to look at the needs of all the students," Stack said.
The Fearless Futures Fair was proof of that. He had nothing but praise for Heather Waryas, the work-based learning coordinator at BFUHS who, he said, had expanded the offerings and career knowledge of the students.
Trenton Fletcher, 17, of Saxtons River, a junior at BFUHS, was wearing a Windham Regional Career Center shirt, where he studies forestry and natural resources, which he said is the closest he can get to his career plan of owning a landscaping business.
He has already started his own business -- landscaping or lawnmowing for about a dozen clients, with his own pickup truck, mowers, weedwhackers and chainsaws. He has no plans to go to college and go into debt.
Before he came over to Stack's popular table, he was over learning about how to start your own business, he said.
But with the instincts of a young businessman and problem solver, Fletcher quickly mastered the tie business, and got some kids he knew, and friends of his eighth-grade brother, over to Stack's table to learn what some might have thought was the archaic skill of tying a tie.
Waryas joined forces with Christy Betit, a workforce development specialist with the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp.'s Pipelines and Pathways program, to organize and put on the fair.
It was bigger and more popular than last year, said Waryas, whose job was made fulltime this year by the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union district to address the issue of students' futures, after they leave school.
Waryas said the tie-tying was one of several "interactive" stations in the BFUHS gymnasium, which included 50 different businesses, schools and organizations. Students could learn how to design and print out a business card, work on a Linked-in profile and work on their "elevator pitch."
The businesses at the school ranged from the U.S. Postal Service, Village Square Booksellers, and James Plumbing and Heating, as well as multiple banks, schools and colleges, and health providers.
All were looking for either part-time or full-time help, starting in the summer or after graduation.
Vickie Barrett, the North Springfield postmaster, was there representing the understaffed USPS. They are looking for 18-year-olds to fill their rosters, whether it is college-bound seniors looking for summer work, or students looking for an immediate career.
Barrett said he has "done every job" at the post office. A big draw, she said, is that people can retired with a full pension and benefits after 25 years of service.
Walter Wallace of the town of Rockingham's Historic Preservation Commission had a big display about various community service opportunities for the students, who must complete some community service as a condition of graduation.
At James Heating and Plumbing, Dianna James had candy on her table, but also was making a pitch to interested students about jobs for kids.
One student who started in February as a part-time employee is about to become an oil truck driver since he turned 18, and attend the Rockingham truck driver school, and make a good wage. Delivery eventually goes up to about $30 an hour, she said.
James said engaging with the students at the fair has proven to be a successful strategy. James, like others, said they were seriously understaffed and could easily hire additional people immediately because the demand for their services is great.
Waryas said the career fair had a big impact on Tuesday on at least one of her BFUHS students, who had been considering a elementary teaching career, and going to college to study education.
Instead, Waryas said, after she talked with nurses at one of the health care providers, she decided that being a pediatric nurse or a traveling nurse was really where her interests lie.
She said that 60 percent of the BFUHS students go on to either a two-year or four-year college, and "50 percent finish that endeavor."
Preparing the students for life after school is what her mission is all about, she said.
"There are all kinds of opportunities," she said.