TOKYO — U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi held bilateral talks on the second day of the Quad summit where both pledged concrete efforts toward bolstering the relationship between the two nations.
During the meet, Modi hailed the Indo-American partnership as “one of trust,” and Biden expressed his confidence toward the present and future potential of the relationship.
Dialogue between the two countries revolved around strategic matters concerning the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and the Indo-Pacific Domain Awareness Program. But the talks also touched on matters of mutual interest, such as Russian attacks on Ukraine, vaccination, investment in technology and maintenance of world peace and stability.
"I am pleased that we have reached an agreement for the U.S. Development Finance Corporation to continue its important work in India, supporting vaccine production and clean energy initiatives," Biden said in the meeting.
Biden also said that he and Modi discussed the ongoing effects of Russia’s "brutal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine" and "the effect that it has on the entire, global world order." This comes after India abstained from voting against Russia on the Ukraine attacks in three crucial vote sessions before three United Nations meetings.
"There is so much our countries can and will do, and I am committed to make the U.S.-India partnership the closest that we have on Earth," said Biden.
During the talks, Modi stated that the reason that the India-America strategic partnership is "a partnership of trust" is because of the nations' common interests in defense and other matters of mutual interest.
"Our shared values have strengthened this bond of trust between our countries. Our people-to-people relations and strong economic cooperation makes our partnership even more unique," Modi said.
Modi said that, although trade and investment relations between India and the U.S. are steadily on the rise, they are still "well below potential." He also informed that with the conclusion of the Indo-U.S. investment incentive agreement, new progress toward bilateral investment will be visible.
Modi announced that the two countries are increasing their bilateral cooperation on technology and other global issues.
"Both of our countries have the same perspective about the Indo-Pacific and not just bilaterally, but we are working with other like-minded countries too, to protect our shared values and interests," Modi said.
Modi recognized the summit and the Indo-Pacific framework as two important examples of this cooperation and said that he believes that the discussion from here on will further speed this "positive momentum."
Quad, short for Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, is a strategic multilateral talk between the U.S., India, Japan and Australia. Hosted at Tokyo this year, Quad 2022 was the second in-person summit and was attended by Biden, Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.