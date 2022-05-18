BRATTLEBORO — Bob Davis has been promoted to vice president at Brattleboro Savings & Loan. Davis started his career at BS&L as a student at Brattleboro Union High School, working in a branch before he had even graduated.
For the past 10 years, he has been working in the commercial banking department balancing numerous responsibilities including business development, portfolio management and credit analyses for the bank’s larger customer relationships. His new role as vice president will be a continuation and deepening of his work in the commercial banking department as well as taking a greater role as part of the bank’s leadership team.
Davis' financial background has allowed him to serve the customers in the community, and the bank, with a great deal of financial expertise. Since joining the bank, he has earned his master’s degree in accounting and he’s on track to graduate from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking program, for which he will also receive a Wharton Leadership Certificate.
He has actively sought out new opportunities to take a leadership role — most recently this included acting as a direct supervisor to credit staff. During the pandemic, Davis rose to new challenges.
A longtime resident, Davis says he has always felt a connection and commitment to the area, “I love Brattleboro. It’s my home and I want the town and its people to be supported and grow. Those are the goals of the bank too, so it has always just felt like a good fit for me.”