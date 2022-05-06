BRATTLEBORO — Everything about 125 Canal St. is precarious — how it leans out over the Whetstone Brook, how it bears witness to 24-hour traffic, how it has been victimized by absentee landlords and how it’s been taken advantage of by less-than-savory elements using it to sell lethal drugs.
Over the years, the site has been the scene of an arson, a three-hour standoff with police, overdoses, a stabbing and an uncountable number of drug deals.
But about two years ago, that started to change, when a doctor in cognitive psychology partnered with a property renovator to plunk down $40,000 on the distressed property, with an eye toward making the apartments respectable again.
Ibrahim Dahlstrom-Hakki, who is a partner in Silvanus Properties LLC with his wife, Anira Dahlstrom-Hakki, and Marc and Julienne Guillaume, all of Greenfield, Mass., said no one has called them crazy to their faces for buying the eight-unit building, but he wouldn’t be surprised if they think that.
“It’s part of the deal, right?” he told me in April. “We can get a great price on it, because it looks hopeless. But it really isn’t. I mean, like now, all our tenants are reasonable. We don’t have anybody who’s selling drugs or leaving feces on the floor or anything like that.”
Dahlstrom-Hakki showed me a video of one of the pre-renovated apartments, before we were all wearing masks because of COVID-19, when one of his contractors was walking through and literally choking on the stench of vomit and excrement.
“There was puke everywhere, rotting food ... it was insane,” he said.
But he and his partners knew what they were getting into when they decided to purchase the building.
“There was somebody selling drugs out the back. Traffic was crazy. And the dumpster would just overflow down the hill. We knew about the history, and we knew evictions were going to be really tough. It just takes months to get it done, even when it’s somebody who’s threatened to stab a neighbor.”
Dahlstrom-Hakki said it took about a year to evict the most troublesome tenants, but he respects the process and understands why courts are hesitant to kick people out onto the street, especially during a pandemic.
“We had to show that they were a danger to others,” he said. “And that’s a long process. Judges are really leery of landlords making up something just to kick somebody out of the unit.”
According to call logs from the Brattleboro Police Department, officers visited that location 157 times in 2017, 110 times in 2018, 69 in 2019, 21 in 2020 and 23 in 2021. So far in 2022, police have responded to the building three times.
With the problematic tenants gone, things have gotten much quieter in the building, said one tenant who moved in about a year ago.
“The first night we were here, we just heard screaming, like bloody murder. It was terrifying,” said Mikel van Oene, who lives in one of the units with her husband, Dillon Belisario.
Before they moved into 125 Canal St., they were living in a hotel and wondered if they would ever be able to afford an apartment of their own.
The rents are reasonable, a little more than $800 a month, and most of the units now have mini-splits for heat and air conditioning.
“I’ve lived in the area for years, and I’ve known the reputation of this place before they got a hold of it,” said van Oene. “It was scary.”
But now, a year later, they’re happy to have their own place not too far from downtown Brattleboro.
“It’s so hard to find a safe place to live,” said Belisario. “It’s a miracle that we found this place.”
Dahlstrom-Hakki is a realist. He knows 125 Canal St. will never be high-end real estate, but he also believes an infusion of cash and lots of sweat equity can turn a nuisance building into a nice place for working people to live.
“Obviously, we’re not done renovating,” he said. “It’s a long-term project. We’re trying to make it as nice and comfortable as we can.”
They also rent two apartments to Pathways Vermont, managed by the Department of Corrections, for people coming out of jail.
“They provide a range of different services for people who need housing,” said Dahlstrom-Hakki. “Though there are certain categories of individuals we don’t want in the building, like sex offenders or someone who’s been convicted of drug trafficking or a violent felony.”
Dahlstrom-Hakki used to teach in Landmark College’s learning differences and neurodiversity professional certificate program. When he’s not renovating tumble-down houses, he’s applying for grants to continue his studies into the challenges faced by students with learning disabilities.
The partners own a couple of other buildings in Brattleboro and several apartment buildings in Greenfield, but right now they are focused on 125 Canal St.
Their work there is complicated by folks camping out on a parcel of land behind and below the building on the Whetstone Brook.
People cut through the back of the property to get to the brook side and pitch tents. While some people are respectful of the location, others leave trash behind. People with a substance use problem often leave detritus behind, too, including used syringes.
That’s a bigger problem that Brattleboro has been struggling with for years, but Dahlstrom-Hakki and his partners persevere.
It’s an effort folks in the municipal building have been taking notice of.
“Everyone deserves to live in decent housing, so when the town sees landlords investing in their properties, it benefits the entire community,” said Yoshi Manale, Brattleboro’s new town manager.
The town, like the rest of the tri-state region, lacks enough rental housing. Most landlords work hard to keep their properties comfortable and safe. Others are not quite so diligent.
And not everyone is willing to take on a multiyear project like that at 125 Canal St. Folks who do take on these challenges deserve our thanks. So if you see them toiling around the building, tell them you appreciate their hard work.