BRATTLEBORO — If you're the type of shopper who spends extra time in the market reading labels to make sure the food you bring home is healthy and produced in a sustainable way by a socially responsible company, you're going to love a new program being piloted at the Brattleboro Food Co-op.
"We want to help shoppers make better choices," said Galen Karlan-Mason, CEO and founder of GreenChoice. "When you look at a shelf, you see dozens of signs. It can get overwhelming."
GreenChoice is a consumer friendly ratings system that allows a consumer to search and scan thousands of products to immediately discover what’s in food, where it was produced and by whom.
Karlan-Mason, who grew up in Guilford and graduated from Northfield Mount Hermon in Gill, Mass., in 2012, is no stranger to the difficulties of finding healthy food on the shelves of the local supermarket.
As a kid growing up in rural Vermont, he suffered from complex food allergies that made his parents’ weekly trip to the grocery store a time-consuming and frustrating affair.
"They would shop at the co-op and I would see my mom trying to shop her values," he said. "Just finding foods that I could eat was a struggle."
After high school, Karlan-Mason went on to Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass., where he earned a BA in international and global studies and business and an MBA focused on sustainability.
"I had been a two sport college athlete, thinking about my health and about those values that my parents raised me with, trying to make healthy choices and vote with my dollars. In the grocery store, you've got thousands of options in any category. I have to read every ingredient list just to make sure it doesn't have allergens that will kill me. Then I want to make healthy choices. Then I want to try and reduce my carbon footprint."
Even as a well-educated adult, said Karlan-Mason, he was totally overwhelmed about making the right decisions.
"I teamed up with a group of other graduates — data scientists, nutrition scientists, environmental scientists — and set out to make it easier for shoppers like me," he said.
The team developed a comprehensive and holistic food rating system that empowers consumers to easily make smart choices that align with their dietary needs and values by analyzing disparate research and data on food, health, and sustainability from sources that include federal agencies, research institutes, third-party certifiers, peer-reviewed publications, public filings, and more.
At the Co-op, a consumer can see the new labels affixed to a number of products. The labels include a score from 1 to 100, with 100 being the best. Folks can just look at the scores before making a purchase or if they want to learn more, they can use their phones or mobile devices to scan a QR code on the label.
GreenScore returns information that food labels don’t, such as nutrient density, processing concerns, food safety, carbon footprint, and water footprint.
"What really appealed to me about this was the ability to scan and go very deep," said Lee Bradford, the Co-op's general manager. "As a consumer, you don't have a lot of time to sit around and do research on everything that you're going to buy. Knowing that you can go into a store and see a score that makes those choices easy for you is what really excited me, both as a shopper and the store's general manager."
Only a handful of products have the new labels attached as part of the pilot project at the Co-op, but more are being added every day, said Karlan-Morse.
He said it really was a no-brainer that they test out GreenScore in Brattleboro.
"I've been a member of the Co-op since I was born," he said. "And you actually want the right people collaborating with you on the launch and I knew that Co-op shoppers are very conscious about their selections."
"It's a very compelling story and it aligns with our values," said Bradford. "This is not some faceless corporation creating this data. This is someone who's got a story that is similar to many, many of the shoppers in our area."
Bradford said having the new rating system will also help gauge customer interest in the products the Co-op stocks on its shelves.
"I don't know that we have a vision of making intentional buying decisions based on the scoring," he said. "But what I do expect is that shoppers will change their behavior. If things aren't moving, we'll put additional or new or different items on the shelf."