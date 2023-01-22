BRATTLEBORO — Since 1973, Brattleboro Area Realty has been leading in the matchmaking game when it comes to real estate.
Christine “Chris” Lewis jumped into the market just 15 years later with no experience and was the only woman in her office at the time. Now, she’s one of a dozen agents with a career in real estate serving Vermont and New Hampshire.
“We really try very hard to be a full-service agency and work extra hard to serve the clients and give them what they need,” Lewis said.
Buying or selling a home is no easy feat, especially when a lot of money is on the table. Brattleboro Area Realty has the knowledge and patience to help clients get the best offer and the ideal dream home.
Erich Hoyer co-founded the agency for 38 years before passing in 2020. Lewis said that he always stressed the value of education and working fairly. Real estate agents are not trained inspectors, but after a few years, they know what details to pay attention to and that skill is not common.
“We can make them aware of the items that we need them to look at and be conscious of,” Lewis said. “I was happy when our new motto became ‘Raising the Bar,’ because real estate has been referred to as an easy job, but it’s very complicated when you’re handling personalities and intense emotions.”
First-time home buyers can have countless questions, and the process isn’t seamless. That’s why Brattleboro Area Realty is recognized for efficiency, support and hands-on processes.
There are also hiccups that can arise during the buying or selling process, and Lewis can speak on sticking with the client every step of the way.
“We have to open their eyes so they can see the bigger picture and know what’s in their best interest,” she said.
Agents have received testimonials referring to efficient and frequent communication, and sharing resources for lenders and lawyers, as well as working with buyers out of state or during a pandemic.
While Brattleboro doesn’t have the attraction of a vacation lake or immediate access to mountains for skiing, it’s a beautiful area for empty nesters or first-time homebuyers, and that’s what Brattleboro Area Realty has seen over the last few years.
The agents are committed to the close, the search for a dream home and getting clients what they need. It’s the reason Lewis chose to work at Brattleboro Area Realty over other agencies just 35 years ago.