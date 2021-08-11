Rosa Cabello and her boys, Isaac and Anthony Morrissette, enjoy burgers and dogs during the backpack giveaway at Auto Mall in 2018.

Back by popular demand, AutoMall will hold its annual Back to School backpack giveaway event Aug. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at its Putney Road dealership.

The event, now in its fifth year, is co-sponsored by TPI Staffing and the Brattleboro Reformer.