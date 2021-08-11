BRATTLEBORO — Back by popular demand, AutoMall will hold its annual Back to School backpack giveaway event Aug. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at its Putney Road dealership.
The event, now in its fifth year, is co-sponsored by TPI Staffing and the Brattleboro Reformer. Parents with students in Windham County school districts can come to AutoMall and receive a backpack with all the necessary supplies, including items like water bottles, pens and pencils, and notepads, all donated by AutoMall.
Additional items include coupons for discounts on haircuts provided by Shear Designs and more.
“We strive to be a major community supporter, and given the challenges our area students have had this past year, we thought this would be a great way to give them a little head start on the new school year,” said Andrea McCauley, marketing director of Brattleboro AutoMall. “We really enjoy doing this event each year and seeing the students get excited about going back to school.”
McCauley said the auto company hopes the backpack giveaway helps parents, too, by giving them one less item to buy for back to school.
TPI Staffing will be providing a touch-a-truck experience, with different types of heavy construction equipment, police cruisers, Army vehicles, and passing out frozen slushies, as well as mini games and prizes.
“We are proud to be providing a fun experience and some aid to our community families,” said Tiffany Hogan from TPI Staffing. “Having community events like this is part of TPI Staffing’s mission to be an outstanding neighbor and valued employer.”
The 200 backpacks and supplies will be passed out on a first-come first-serve basis so parents in need are strongly encouraged to show up at 4 p.m. to receive one per student, and have their kids touch-a-truck and have some fun before the school year kicks off.
“It’s a really fun event and a nice place to stop by quickly to let the kids play and get ready for the school year,” says Lylah Wright, office administrator for Vermont News and Media. “We’ve done this event for many years now, and it’s always nice to see a good crowd show up and have fun, and get ready to go back to school.
“I know as a parent getting all ready with necessary school supplies can be stressful and expensive, it’s a really nice thing AutoMall does for the community,” added Wright.