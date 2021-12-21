BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Development Credit Corp. and Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies have published their Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Report. Each year, the report documents the programs and projects, planning and partnerships that show the work of the organization, which adapts its work to meet the region’s economic needs.
This year’s report gives an overview of the current state of the region’s economy — citing labor demand outpacing its 3 percent population growth — as well as the corporation’s pandemic recovery efforts. The organization provided 684 Windham region businesses and nonprofit groups with direct technical assistance, training and support to navigate the pandemic. This outreach ensured access to federal and state relief programs.
The report also details the group's expanded support for small businesses and towns.
“Our newly expanded business team picks up where relief programs left off, providing sustained technical assistance and new lending programs,” writes Adam Grinold, executive director, in a statement. Towns, as well as local nonprofits and service organizations, received assistance through initiatives like the Southern Vermont Economy Project and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Facilities program.
Workforce development programs included Pipelines and Pathways, providing career readiness and internships for high schoolers; Stay to Stay and the Southern Vermont Welcome Wagon Project, welcoming new Vermonters; and Welcoming Communities, for new residents who are also new Americans.
To learn more about current programming, services, projects and partnerships visit brattleborodevelopment.com where the report is also available or email jstromsten@brattleborodevelopment.com for a print or digital copy.