MARLBORO — Potash Hill and The Brattleboro Food Co-op have entered into an agreement for the Co-op to provide catering for programs held at Potash Hill, including the historic Marlboro Music Festival. As Potash Hill continues to grow its event calendar, the addition of a healthy, organic, and locally sourced menu makes the campus an even more desirable location for hosting a wide variety of groups and events.
“Working with the Brattleboro Food Co-op means we can offer fresh, healthy, delicious food to groups bringing their programming to Potash Hill. Just as importantly, our values are closely aligned. We share a fundamental commitment to our communities, and it’s great to have a local partner,” said Brian Mooney, Managing Director of Potash Hill.
“Building our relationship with Potash Hill gives us the opportunity to share healthy food, create local jobs, and support local farms,” said the Co-op’s General Manager, Lee Bradford, who is equally energized by the partnership. “As a cooperative, we are owned by our community, so we’re excited to work with an organization like Potash Hill to bring visibility, jobs, and revenue to the area.”