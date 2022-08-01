BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Food Co-op recently increased pay to all team members.
Effective June 26, the minimum starting wage for all positions was raised from $13.44 per hour to $15. Additionally, all team members (with the exception of the general manager) will receive an increase in pay commensurate with this adjustment to the minimum starting pay.
The co-op describes itself as a union team, and notes that the world has changed significantly since the last contract negotiation. The COVID-19 pandemic, political and civil unrest, war in Ukraine and disruptions because of climate change have had a significant effect on supply chain, labor, housing and overall inflation.
This materially changed the economic environment that employees are facing. The co-op extended gratitude to the UFCW Local 1459 "for the advocacy, guidance and partnership that helped make this increase possible."