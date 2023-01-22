BRATTLEBORO — Living in a rural community can have its downsides when it comes to accessing quality health care. But, with the presence of Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, you know you’re in the right hands.
The licensed, modern, well-equipped 61-bed facility opened in 1904 through a generous $100,000 donation from the Thomas Thompson Trust. The hospital offers a broad range of inpatient and outpatient health care services, including general surgery, a birthing center, Center for Wound Healing, emergency services, orthopedics and sports medicine, cancer and breast care programs, OB-GYN and midwifery practice, surgical podiatry, and six primary health care practices.
It's what makes BMH stand apart from other institutions with programs and services typically found only in urban settings.
“BMH is a mission-driven health care organization that always puts the needs of patients and families first,” said Jeffrey Kelliher, marketing and communications specialist. “We are proud of the role we play in Vermont’s ongoing health care reform initiatives, which aim to provide the communities we serve with greater value by improving the health of every person who lives here.”
Patients can feel confident that the care they receive is professional, compassionate and respectful with the use of state-of-the-art technologies. The hospital can also generate 3D mammograms to give the community medically advanced care with the comfort and convenience of being close to home.
While the hospital is based in Brattleboro, it caters to patients across New England. A patient from Greenfield, Mass., recently shared his gratitude for the staff and the orthopedics and sports medicine program.
“BMH is the best medical practice I’ve ever visited. Staff is efficient, friendly and knowledgeable,” he said.
In June 2022, the hospital received the platinum designation for promoting organ and tissue donation from the New England Donor Services. With the collaboration of the Let Life Bloom campaign through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Campaign, BMH is one of 1,700 hospitals and health care organizations across the nation that worked to expand the number of people registered as organ, eye and tissue donors.
The BMH effort was spearheaded by registered nurse Jodi Stack, the hospital’s chief operating and chief nursing officer.
“Organ and tissue transplants are modern medical miracles that in 2021 saved and improved the lives of more than 40,000 Americans,” said Stack. “But with 100,000 people currently waiting to receive a lifesaving transplant, we need to continue to expand our donor base.”
If you’re looking for a new provider, a specialist or patient-driven health care, BMH is the answer. The hospital prides itself on the region’s rich diversity and dedication to improving the health and well-being of every person in the community. Learn more at bmhvt.org.