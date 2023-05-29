BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Savings & Loan appointed two new members to its Board of Directors at its annual meeting on April 19. Matt Henry of Brattleboro and Adam Grinold of Wilmington were elected to serve three-year terms as the newest members of the bank’s governing body.
Henry has owned Lawton Floor Design in Brattleboro, located in the Black Mountain Square, since 2012. Lawton Floor Design offers sales and installation of quality flooring products such as cork, carpet, hardwood, ceramic, tile, laminate and vinyl flooring. Prior to owning Lawton Floor Design, Henry was the district manager of Heritage Propane, which has done business as Merrill Gas for over 10 years. He has also been active in the community for many years.
Grinold is the executive director of the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation, a private, non-profit economic development organization that serves as a catalyst for industrial and commercial growth throughout Southeastern Vermont. Grinold was the general manager of his family business, the White House of Wilmington, until successfully selling the inn and restaurant in 2008. He and his wife own and run Wahoo’s Eatery in Wilmington, which is currently celebrating its 24th season.
Fred Moriarty, who has been a director for 26 years, retired at the same April annual meeting. “Fred has been a great asset to this board and to BS&L for many years now,” said Board Chair Carmen Derby. “Though we’ll miss him very much, we are very excited about our new board members joining us.”
The Board of Directors helps to guide the bank toward greater service, greater capabilities, and greater opportunities. “It’s always hard to say farewell to long-time members like Fred,” said Deb Stephenson, BS&L’s president and CEO, “But welcoming the new energy that Matt and Adam will bring is really exciting.”