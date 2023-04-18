BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Savings & Loan has announced the promotion of Michele Hackett to the position of vice president, and culture officer and Michael Levock to the role of assistant vice president and network engineering officer.
Michele has been part of the BS&L family for almost 14 years and has worked as the bank’s human resource manager for much of that time—handling much of the hiring and payroll requirements.
In her new role, Michele will be providing broader and deeper support to BS&L’s senior management team. Beyond her role in human resources, Michele has been leading the bank’s well-being committee for the last few years. “We have been implementing new indicators of employee engagement,” said Deb Stephenson, BS&L’s president and CEO. “Michele is just the right person to help us develop what those indicators should be and how to reach them.” During the week of March 6, BS&L had its first employee appreciation week, which was created to recognize the immense value that their employees bring to the bank as well as to the communities the bank serves.
Much of the focus of Michele’s work was created explicitly through employee feedback. In April of 2022, Michele and the well-being committee created an employee survey to find out what employees want from leadership, from their jobs, and for the culture of the bank. Having led that effort, Michele was uniquely positioned to take on this new role. “I feel like I’ve been empowered to keep employee happiness and engagement as a focus for the organization as a whole,” said Michele. Michele will continue to lead the bank’s well-being committee, which has 12 members. When she’s not at the bank, she enjoys her life in Westminster, where she and her husband keep happy and engaged in Vermont’s outdoors with hiking, biking, and golfing.
Michael has been an IT professional for his whole career, having worked at Vermont Academy and Greenwood School prior to coming to Brattleboro Savings & Loan just over four years ago. In this role, Michael will take a larger part in all of the bank’s many technology initiatives.
BS&L has invested greatly in customer-facing and back-end IT infrastructure over the past five years. This has included a much upgraded online banking platform, a new website, and a large number of security, server, and network initiatives. Michael’s promotion reflects both his role in those initiatives as well as the bank’s focus on building optimal systems for customers and day-to-day operations. “Michael’s been a great asset in helping us simply work better and more efficiently,” said John Keiler, BS&L’s CIO. Michael will be a connector between leadership and employees as he manages the needs of everyone so that all operations in the bank can run more smoothly. “Technology is often its own silo, but the bank has embraced how it is a tool that helps everything run more efficiently, and I’m looking forward to working within every aspect of the organization,” said Michael
In addition to these duties, Michael will be managing the bank’s help desk team that works with employees to tackle desktop issues and other tech support needs. “In some organizations, IT is in some basement room,” said Michael, “but here at the bank, my role is a collaboration with just about everybody, and that feels really fulfilling.” Michael graduated from Marlboro College and lived in Brattleboro, enjoying all that the Green Mountain State has to offer: hiking, biking, gardening and getting out on his motorcycle.