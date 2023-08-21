BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Savings & Loan will celebrate its annual Community Appreciation Day on Friday, Aug. 25, at the Main Street Brattleboro branch and on Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Wilmington branch.
Everyone is invited to celebrate the communities the bank serves in Southeastern Vermont. At the main branch starting at 11 a.m. and going until around 2 p.m., hamburgers, hot dogs, veggie burgers, summer slaw, and other cookout standards will be served on the bank's front lawn. The Putney Road branch will join the festivities together with the Main Street branch.
On Aug. 31, Vermont Gelato will be served at the Wilmington branch, from 2 to 4 p.m.
"Community Appreciation Day is an opportunity to do something that shows our appreciation for the entire community, not just our customers," said Deb Stephenson, president of Brattleboro Savings & Loan.
"This is a chance for the bank and our employees to connect in a very simple and human way with the people in our community — by breaking bread together."
WTSA will also doing a live broadcast from Main Street, and local vendors are providing food to help make it a true community event, including Hannaford, River Valley Market, Leader Distribution, Gouger's Market, Cota and Cota, DBC Rentals, and Vermont Gelato. Any leftovers will go right to the folks at Brigid's Kitchen and Groundworks Collaborative to further give back to the community.
Donations are welcomed at the event which are added to the funds the bank has established to create the Commitment to Community scholarship. The bank's scholarship is offered to local high school seniors at Leland and Gray Union Middle and High School in Townshend, Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham and Brattleboro Union High School who are involved in making the community better and brighter.