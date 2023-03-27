BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Savings & Loan has officially been recertified as a B Corporation as of the beginning of 2023.
B Corporations, or “B Corps,” have to recertify every three years, going through a rigorous process to measure their organization’s positive impact in and on their community, environment, workers, products, and governance.
The bank’s recertification was delayed one year by B Lab, the governing body for B corporation certification, due to a flood of work during the pandemic and the growing number of organizations that are working to become B Corporations.
Having originally become a certified B Corporation in 2018, BS&L improved its score by almost two points in this recertification process, going from an initial score of 96.7 in 2018 to a new score of 98.4 as of this recertification.
The median score for organizations in the banking sector is approximately 50, but B Lab requires a minimum of 80 points for certification. Other B Corporations include Patagonia, Ben & Jerry’s, and other high-profile, responsible businesses that build their brand around positive social and environmental impact.
BS&L is a relatively small organization to have taken on the challenges of becoming a B Corporation.
Where some organizations have teams committed to B Corp certification, the bank relies on the B Keeper committee, a team pulled from diverse areas of the bank to keep tabs on their organizational impact and metrics.
“This is a big lift for us, given we all have other roles in the bank,” said Tony Hemmelgarn, director of wealth management and the chair of the B Keeper committee through this recertification. “It requires us to go through and quantify all that we do as an organization and as a community partner and find ways to improve for greater impact.”
“BS&L’s commitment to the communities it serves is a huge part of why I wanted to be part of this bank,” said Deb Stephenson, BS&L’s new CEO and president, in a statement. “B Corporation certification is a big part of how we measure this commitment.”
In the coming years, B Lab will be moving away from a point system and towards an assessment based on expectations and metrics relative to the sector in which the organization works. BS&L was the first bank in Vermont, and the second in all of New England, to become a certified B Corporation.
“Our higher score this past year indicates that we continue to make better choices for the benefit of our stakeholders,” said Stephenson, “But, more importantly, it shows that we’re living up to our mission, our community, and our integrity.”