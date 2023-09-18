BRATTLEBORO — On the heels of its annual Community Appreciation Day, Brattleboro Savings & Loan has been recognized for its impact in the communities it serves. At the national level, BS&L was given an "Outstanding" rating in the Federal Reserve's Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) evaluation. Locally, BS&L has been recognized as the "Best of the Best" bank in Windham County by the Brattleboro Reformer.
BS&L held its annual Community Appreciation Day on August 25 at the Main Street branch in Brattleboro and on August 31 at the branch in Wilmington. The bank holds this event each year, which is open to everyone, as a way to connect and thank its communities.
"As a B Corporation and mutual bank with a charter to help our community, having a day when we can invite everyone for some good food and good cheer feels like the most natural fit," said Deb Stephenson, BS&L's president and CEO, in a news release.
Over 725 people gathered on the Main Street Brattleboro branch’s front lawn to enjoy burgers, hotdogs, salads, and drinks, with another 100 people getting together in Wilmington for ice cream.
“We saw about a 15 percent increase in participation this year over last year,” said Jessica Doleszny, who works on the committee that puts the Day together.
In true Community Appreciation Day form, all extra food was donated to Brigid's Kitchen, Loaves and Fishes, and Food Works, part of Groundworks Collaborative. In addition, the bank raised and matched funds for its Commitment to Community scholarship.
Additionally, BS&L received a very rare "Outstanding" rating in its Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) evaluation conducted by a federal regulator, the Federal Reserve. Unlike most regulatory exams, the CRA Public Evaluation is an exam that can be shared with the public so they can see the value and impact that their bank is having in their community.
"I am extremely proud of everyone in this organization for their work and commitment in achieving an Outstanding rating in CRA," said Stephenson. "An Outstanding rating is given to banks that have shown an uncommon commitment to community development and financial inclusion.”
Almost concurrently, BS&L was recognized in its local community by the Brattleboro Reformer as the "Best of the Best" bank in Windham County. These awards are given out based on votes from within the community.
"It always feels good to be recognized for awards like this because they're voted on by the people we serve every day," said Theresa Masiello, BS&L’s senior vice president.