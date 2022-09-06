BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Savings & Loan announced that Jon Blouin has joined the bank as the new branch manager of the Main Office in Brattleboro. Jon will bring many years of banking and customer service experience to the job, having begun his banking career right out of high school with Vermont National Bank. The former branch manager, Karen Fortier, was recently promoted to the bank’s deposit operations manager role, providing Jon this opportunity to be part of BS&L.
Jon was born and raised in Brattleboro, having done some of his growing up right on Main Street, “My mother owned Diamond Appliance on Main Street for many years, and I loved to be there with her and help out,” said Jon. “That is where I learned the most about customer service and what it meant to be a truly ‘local’ business.” This led to his first banking job working in cash management services at what was then Vermont National Bank. After 15 years of working in banks, Jon moved into IT, working for PC Connection in Keene and then for a financial software company. “I liked working in IT, but I missed interacting with people and solving their problems right there and then,” said Jon.
“It’s great to have Jon join us as our branch manager,” said Theresa Masiello, vice president and senior banking officer of BS&L, “He really understands Brattleboro and how BS&L is a vital part of the community.” Jon and his family still live in Brattleboro, and he’s happy to be back on Main Street. “I’ve always loved Brattleboro and its people,” said Jon, “The customers and my colleagues here at the bank are so warm and welcoming. It’s great to be back in town.”