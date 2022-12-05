BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Savings & Loan has chosen Deborah Stephenson to be the bank’s next president.
Stephenson was mostly recently with Berkshire Bank, where she served as senior vice president for compliance and was instrumental in growing the Massachusetts’ bank’s assets from $2 billion to $13 billion. Dan Yates, BS&L’s president for the past 17 years, is retiring at the end of the year.
Raised in Adams, Mass., Stephenson has a degree in economics and finance, and worked previously as a bank examiner for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
After the FDIC, she then went on to work for Woronoco Savings Bank in Westfield, Mass., where the bank was struggling with compliance issues. Stephenson cleared up the issues, and compliance became a specialty for her.
“I love what I do and am proud of all that my teams have achieved,” said Stephenson. “However, I’m at a point in my career where my values must align with the bank and community I serve, and that’s what brought me here.”
In a statement, Stephenson said she sees both challenges and opportunities in BS&L remaining a mutual bank and a B Corporation, a business that conducts fair, conscious and progressive investing — two things that stood out and attracted her to this role.
“BS&L stands out as a mutual bank owned by stakeholders rather than shareholders,” said Stephenson. “We are the last one standing against the mighty stock banks, and our way forward is clear: to be the bank that builds community.”
“It was a really rigorous search for us,” said Carmen Derby, BS&L’s board chairwoman. “We expected great candidates but were a little surprised at just how much interest there was in taking this role at BS&L. Over and over, candidates talked about the values of the bank and the communities it serves, which means we’re doing something really right.”
As for what’s first on her agenda as the new president and CEO, Stephenson said that meeting with people and listening is her first focus.
“This bank is special, and it’s not my goal to come in and start changing things,” Stephenson said. “Unlike many other banks I’ve joined, I’m not here to ‘fix’ BS&L, but to grow the things that already make it amazing and a true community bank.”
For the first couple of months, Stephenson will overlap with Yates during their transition periods.