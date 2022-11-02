PERU — Bromley Mountain is streamlining its online process for buying lift tickets, so it's as simple as possible for guests who are coming with families and lots of equipment.
"We are introducing a brand new website that will make purchasing lift tickets better than ever," said Oliver Mauk, marketing director.
Two brand new live web cams also will be introduced this season. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the resort had one camera, but it wasn't showing live footage from the mountain. It only took photos, Mauk said.
The new cameras will be streaming video to bromley.com. They will show conditions and guests skiing or riding on the mountain.
The plan is to open Bromley the day after Thanksgiving. However, that will depend on weather. Lifts will run on weekends until Christmas then the resort will be open daily.
Mauk pointed out lift tickets at Bromley cost $96 every day no matter what, when prices at other resorts can cost northward of $100.
"I like to note if you're a day skier and don't hold a season pass, we're a great place to come, because we're more affordable," Mauk said.