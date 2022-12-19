PAWLET — Judy Lake sees the evidence while attending craft shows and flea markets. In conversations with her fellow lampshade makers, she notices the swollen knuckles and thumbs that can be indicative of a career spent cutting and gluing.
"Look at my hands," Lake said to a visitor on a recent Saturday morning. She will soon turn 64, and her hands, smooth and lotioned, were pristine. "They're still good." She was holding a pair of scissors, and for emphasis she made a few snips in the air. "I shouldn't be able to function."
Lake is the owner and sole employee of Lake's Lampshades, which operates from a small building at 60 School St. She moved into the place as a tenant in early 1998, and later bought the property from her landlord.
"What I do in here is a balance between filling orders and creating inventory," she said.
Lake manufactures fabric lampshades. To make one, she cuts pieces of textiles and adheres them to sections of translucent polystyrene backing. These sections match the panels on a lampshade frame and face toward the light. The fabric side faces outward.
Many of Lake's lampshades are of the "hex bell" type: They have six sides and flare out on the bottom. The panels are glued to the frame, and then trim is glued over where the panels join on the frame, and on the top and bottom of the panels.
"It's a lot of time spent hunched over my desk," Lake said. "There's a lot of gluing and trimming and cutting and stuff."
Lake considers the fabrics to be the key element to her lampshades. She buys antique and vintage textiles, and many were manufactured long ago in Europe or Asia.
"The fabric is incredibly expensive," Lake said, now sitting at her workbench. She was cutting from a section of antique French material, which had been printed with roses and other decorations. Lake said it was the type of design that really pops when backlit on a lampshade. She estimated it had been made in the 1920s or '30s.
"For two yards, it cost about $150."
Some of the fabrics are found in small quantities in European warehouses — new old stock which somehow survived decades without being incorporated into a manufactured good. Textile dealers bring them to the U.S. and offer them for sale.
"I keep an eye on eBay and Etsy," Lake said.
Other fabrics are repurposed from their original uses. Tablecloths are a favorite source for Lake, as they provide lots of material from which to cut shapes for new lampshades.
The retail store also functions as Lake's studio. She rarely gets browsers.
"Generally, people come in for a reason," Lake said. "They come with a lamp to find a shade. And that is the best way to come in here — to bring your lamp."
Most of the lampshades are priced from $75 to $95. They are considered small- and medium-sized. Lake prefers to focus on these segments of the business, because the lampshades are easier to stock in the little store and easier to place in a box for shipment.
Lake said it takes an average of 150 minutes to make a lampshade.
Customers can come into the store and buy from the inventory. Others will leave an order, after selecting an appropriate fabric from the shop's collection of textile samples. A few will enter brandishing a lamp and the fabric they want used on the lampshade. Lake accepts such commissions, along with work involving very large shades.
The year 2022 was a good one for business, according to the owner, but she projected revenue would be about 10 percent less than what she recorded in 2021. COVID-19 had been so good for her business, she explained, that sales were expected to fall from the stratospheric levels experienced early in the pandemic, when people were staying at home or relocated from big cities to smaller places — like Vermont.
"My business pretty much doubled online," Lake said. "It was crazy busy. I developed a new customer base that I didn't have before."
Lake always has manufactured what she has sold and never purchased lampshades from other sources. She has employed people to staff the store and had them cut fabrics to fit panels.
It took Lake time to learn how she could quickly transition from artisan to salesperson when potential customers asked questions about her lampshades. After COVID-19 pushed newcomers from New York City and Boston, and these people were in the final stages of decorating their new homes, Lake was able to make good use of her crafting and commercial skills.
"The new Vermonters really came in with money," Lake said. "A lot of money."