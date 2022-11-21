BENNINGTON — In a show of dedication to the health of our communities, 55 local businesses have signed on to collect donations to support Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s Vision 2020, A Decade of Transformation Capital Campaign, taking place from Monday to Jan. 2.
“We are so thrilled and incredibly grateful with the response we have received from local businesses,” said Leslie Keefe, SVHC's vice president for corporate development. “We thank them for their support for this essential work to improve our capacity to care for our communities.”
The project, the biggest the hospital has undertaken since the mid-1990s, includes the renovation and expansion of the health system’s emergency department and the construction of an all-new regional cancer center. The new Kendall Emergency Department and Hoyt-Hunter Regional Cancer Center will impact care for residents of Southern Vermont, Northern Berkshire County and Eastern New York.
Many business participants will ask customers to round up to the nearest dollar to support the project. Others will offer the opportunity to make a donation by posting a QR code near their register or on their restaurant tables.
Bennington businesses include the Avocado Pit, Bennington Pizza House, Dutchman’s Tavern, Elm Street Market, Family Footwear Center, Farm Road Brewing, Hawkins House, Lil’ Britain Fish and Chip Shop, Little City Cider Co., Madison Brewing Co. Pub & Restaurant, Ramunto’s, Sunny Side Diner, The 421 Craft Bar and Kitchen, The Clip Shop, The Publyk House, Village Chocolate Shoppe and Your Belly’s Deli.
In the Dorset and Manchester Area, Apricot Lane, Armani Outlet, Avocado Pit, Barrows House, Charlie’s Coffee House, Coco Goose, CurATE, Dorset Bakery, Dorset Inn & Restaurant, Family Footwear Center, Gringo Jacks, J&J Dry Cleaning, JK Adams, La Peche Lingerie, Marimekko Outlet, Michael Kors Outlet, Mountain Goat, Pearl’s Place, Pets Etc., Polo Ralph Lauren, Raven’s Den Steakhouse, r.k. Miles, Sam’s Woodfired Pizza, Spring & Harbor Boutique, The Italian Market, The Village Peddler, Union Underground, Vineyard Vines, Willoughby’s Depot Eatery and Zippy Chicks are participating.
Williamstown’s participants include Coyote Flaco, Cozy Corner, Desperados, RK Miles, Spirit Shoppe, The Barn Kitchen & Bar, and Where’d You Get That? Ramunto’s in Arlington and Dwyer’s State Line Beer & Wine in Pownal have also joined the program.
Additional businesses can join the program by contacting the SVHC Foundation at foundation@svhealthcare.org or 802-447-5017. They will be added to svhealthcare.org as they join.
“By joining this campaign, each of these businesses is showing their commitment to the health and well-being of their families, employees and the regional community,” Keefe said. “We hope that holiday shoppers and those out celebrating the season will patronize these businesses and, while there, make a contribution to the hospital’s crucial building projects."
The SVHC Foundation Board and Vision 2020 Steering Committee has been quietly raising money for the project for the last four years. To date, $24 million has been raised toward the $25 million goal. The Public Phase Committee, which consists of community members from each of the regions the hospital serves, is leading the effort to raise the final $1 million.
The newly expanded Kendall Emergency Department will nearly double the size of the current emergency department, which was designed to accommodate 14,000 patient visits a year but currently sees nearly 25,000 annually. The project will further enhance patient safety, infection prevention and patient privacy. Vertical treatment areas will allow for highly efficient treatment of low-acuity conditions. The project also includes an expansion to the emergency crisis area for those experiencing mental health distress and increased telehealth connectivity with Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
The new Hoyt-Hunter Regional Cancer Center will have double the number of exam and infusion rooms. The design focuses on patient comfort in addition to clinical excellence.
“As we close in on our $25 million goal, no donation is too small, and every gift is greatly appreciated,” Keefe said. “We want everyone to participate and feel that Southwestern Vermont Healthcare is their hospital and that these new facilities belong to them.”
Visit svhealthcare.org/vision2020 to learn more and to donate.