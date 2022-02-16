BRATTLEBORO — For small business owners, an upcoming event my answer some of your burning business loan questions. On Tuesday, Brattleboro Development Credit Corp. is hosting a roundtable event that brings together commercial lenders with business owners to discuss loan programs and application requirements.
The event is scheduled from 3 to 4 p.m. on Zoom. Register at brattleborodevelopment.com. Loan officers will be available to answer any questions. Local business owners are invited to join this event to learn how financing might help achieve business goals.
The development agency routinely partners with private sector lenders to provide capital for business projects. Its lending programs are specifically tailored to small businesses and underrepresented community members. Nationwide research shows that businesses owned by underrepresented groups, such as women and BIPOC entrepreneurs, have a much lower chance of having strong banking relationships, despite significant contributions to the economy.
One way business owners can combat disproportionate lending systems is to establish relationships with commercial lenders. This roundtable endeavors to help business owners understand how capital providers can work with their businesses.
Commercial lending officers from the following institutions will be represented on the webinar: Brattleboro Savings & Loan, Key Bank, People’s United, Community Bank, Service Credit Union, Vermont Economic Development Authority, Vermont Small Business Development Center and One Credit Union.
The event is open to all business owners in Southern Vermont, not just those in the Brattleboro area.