MONTPELIER — The State of Vermont Cannabis Control Board will meet Monday at 11 a.m.
On the agenda: Vote to formally adopt rules one and two; vote to adopt rule three as an emergency rule; review of guidance for social equity candidates and background checks.
Rule one deals with the licensing of cannabis establishments, the application process, application fees, types of licenses, requirements for each license, license acceptance periods, issuing of licenses, preapproval, the priority of applications, license renewal, ID cards, duty to disclose and confidentiality.
Rule two is comprised of regulations for cannabis establishments, including general provisions, applicable regulations for all fields, duty to disclose, waiver provisions, application of license requirements, municipalities, confidentiality and regulatory waiver.
Rule three is about medical cannabis, including the general provisions, registration of patients and caregivers, licensing and regulation of dispensaries, deregistration of patients and caregivers, duty to disclose, confidentiality and regulatory waiver.
For more information or to join the meeting virtually, visit https://ccb.vermont.gov/event/board-meeting-29.