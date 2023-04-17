BRATTLEBORO — Cannabis Maximus is serious about making its mark in the world of cannabis.
Just more than a month ago, the store had a soft opening so staff could get everything running smoothly. Jarrid Sabinelli, co-owner with his wife, said he designed the cannabis store from scratch because the building space at 725 Putney Road, in between Campbell & Boyd Insurance and AT&T, was an empty shell.
“We’re just very, very fortunate to know enough people in the area to get things done the way I needed them to be done,” he said. “We just want to be high-end looking but also very easy on the budget. I want to provide the best price and the best quality and the best customer service.”
Sabinelli said he’s known the local area for awhile, as he owns Fantasy Fireworks in Hinsdale, N.H.
“I just knew it was a good fit,” he said.
In addition to the cannabis store, Sabinelli has an indoor cannabis grow operation in Brattleboro. That project began in September with the goal of offering the best cannabis in Vermont.
“We’re doing very well with the wholesale aspect to it,” he said. “We produce some of the finest cannabis in the state of Vermont.”
He estimated his company’s hand-trimmed craft cannabis is currently in 10 to 12 stores. Between the three growers involved, including himself, they count more than 100 years of experience in growing.
The 38-year-old Fantasy Fireworks is the oldest retail fireworks store in New Hampshire, Sabinelli said. His family also runs a Fantasy Fireworks store in Seabrook, N.H.
Sabinelli has been involved in politics around fireworks, as a lobbyist, and will be getting involved in cannabis politics in Vermont.
“We just want to see continuity between all retailers and cultivators in conjunction with the state of Vermont,” he said.
He took over the fireworks business from his father in 2001. He said it’s part of a “very highly regulated industry,” which is not very different from cannabis.
On average, Sabinelli expects to carry more than 16 cultivars grown by his group. He plans to carry cannabis from others as well.
The name Cannabis Maximus comes from his practice of inventing Roman names for his friends. He also designed the branding and logos, which he does for fireworks as well.
“I see what consumers want, what’s going to be nice and what can be catchy,” he said.
Sabinelli said Cannabis Maximus will be offering “select versions” of clones to customers, allowing them to emulate its strains. He noted the plants will be available for about $20 each, compared to about $30 at competitors.
“We have a tissue culture lab in the facility,” he said, describing a process that allows his group to restore strains to where they were 30 years ago and remove parasites or any kind of genetic mutations they picked up along the way.
Customers get 15 percent off if they’re first responders, veterans, medical cannabis card holders or first-time customers.