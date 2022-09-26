BRATTLEBORO — Chris Thomas and Trish Naudon-Thomas call themselves "dedicated plant-lovers, wellness-seekers, and love-bringers" who "aim to ease stress, to bring delight and wonder, to provide calm and relaxation, and to participate in inspiring conversation."
For the past eight years or so, they've been making and marketing all-natural skin care products, herbal infusions and CBD-rich salves out of their home in Guilford.
They've also been regulars at the Brattleboro Farmers' Market, where their booth has been more than a place to purchase products.
"I'm next to Naturally Friendly Soap and FinAllie Ferments," Trish said.
Along with offering their products at the Farmers' Market, the pair also does mail order and had attempted a small storefront on the property in Guilford.
"It didn't quite work out," said Chris, "which, quite frankly, was a bullet dodged because we ended up being a part of the Vermont Gift Emporium."
The Emporium is a showcase for more than 40 Vermont artisans in the Vermont Marketplace, formerly the Exit 1 Outlet Center.
When a retail space became available, Chris said he and Trish "jumped at it" and opened the Good Spot in the Marketplace, formerly the Exit 1 Outlet Mall. Vermont Marketplace is owned by Paul Belogour, who also owns Vermont News & Media.
The space was a little big, but with the connections they made through the Farmers' Market and the Emporium, they were able to make room for other vendors.
Chris described the Good Spot as "a wellness minded lounge," which has a cozy corner with leather sofas and easy chairs facing a stage where hang a pair of guitars (Chris and Trish are both musicians, formerly of the Natch and now with the Fantastic Partners).
"We have a full-range herbal apothecary. We also have a no-alcohol bar offering wellness drinks, kombucha, teas, coffees, mocktails. There are a lot of people out there that don't want to deal with either the alcohol environment or they're on the wagon themselves and they don't want the temptation, though they want that kind of environment or experience. We've had a really warm reception from those people. And I gotta say, the conversations that have floated over this bar have been exceptional."
"We didn't know what kind of reaction we were gonna get when we made a mocktail bar," said Trish. "But the reaction has been so overly positive. Parents are coming in with their teens and tweens, which is so, so cute. They're sitting at the bar and they're ordering drinks together."
The two made their way to Vermont from New York City.
"We had been pursuing a lot of wellness-oriented stuff," said Chris. "My dad is a Type-1 diabetic. And we were just looking for cleaner living down in the New York City area. We started doing a lot of green smoothie-type drinks and started to dabble with making topicals."
Before they made their move to the Green Mountain State, they bought a four-unit building in Jersey City. But their unit, at 600-square-feet, was too small to raise a family. They moved to Brookline and eventually made their way to Guilford.
"No offense to those born and bred in Jersey, but we wanted our kids to be Vermonters," said Chris.
When their daughter was born, Trish, who is a practicing medicinal herbalist, developed a cream to soothe diaper rash.
"She made enough to give away and everyone wanted more," he said.
So they started Good Body Products in Guilford. On their property, they grow organically certified hemp and some of the botanicals they use in their products. They considered opening a retail shop on their property, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they pulled back a bit on those plans.
That all worked out well for them, said Chris, because in June, they opened their doors in the Marketplace and have "been chugging away," getting ready for the busy foliage and ski seasons.
Local vendors featured in The Good Spot include Good Body Products, Superfresh! Cafe, Tavernier Chocolates, FinAllie Ferments, Naturally Friendly Soap, Elmore Mountain Therapeutics, The Hempress, True North Granola, Precision Coffee aka Smith Island Beans, Viking Farms Maple Syrup, Z-Pots Pottery, Madina's Worm Farm and High Meadows Farm.
The Good Spot also has private therapy rooms for Bryana L. Worthy, Swedish and deep tissue massage, Ron Minnes, deep tissue and reflexology, Sarah West, Shiatsu certified practitioner, and Corynne Arsenault, Reiki practitioner.