OLD FORGE, N.Y. — The Northeastern Loggers’ Association presented Cersosimo Lumber Company, Inc. with its Outstanding Sawmill Operator Award for 2022 at the organization’s annual Loggers’ Banquet in Brewer, Maine, on May 18.
Based in Brattleboro, Cersosimo is a third-generation family operation and celebrated its 75th year in operation in 2022. The company also has mills in New Hampshire and New York and processes high-quality northeastern hardwoods and eastern white pine.
Cersosimo says it is committed to the complete utilization of all products from the woodlot, adding value to locally harvested wood and creating jobs in the rural economy. The company uses modern technologies and time-tested practices in manufacturing, making use of low-grade materials and byproducts.
Fifteen years ago, the lumber company built a stand-alone chip plant to feed its own kilns for drying lumber and to produce clean chips for paper companies and public and private institutions.
Cersosimo has a reputation as being both a strong advocate for good forest stewardship as well as employing a collaborative approach to business.
“It has always been apparent to me they want to see those they do business with succeed and prosper,” said Stuart Bevin, a forester at Stillwater Forestry LLC.
Ben Coll, a logging contractor in the Brattleboro area, wrote in a letter to NELA that Cersosimo Lumber is an important asset for all loggers, foresters, landowners, and the local people of the areas in which they operate. “The ability to move as much product as close as possible to where we are harvesting… [makes] the whole process from landowner to forester to logger to the final destination of the mill yard a seamless one for all involved,” Coll said.
Company President Michael A. Cersosimo accepted the award on behalf of the company and its employees. “Winning this award in 2022, the year of our 75th anniversary, feels a little extra special. My grandfather Tony Cersosimo, the company’s founder, would have been proud not that we just made it 75 years, but that we kept it in a condition worthy of winning the award,” Cersosimo said.
