HARRISBURG, Pa. — Results of the 2021 Certified Organic Survey released on December 15, by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service show the number of certified organic farms in Vermont increased 6 percent to 693 farms. Certified acres in Vermont increased slightly to 203,083 acres, according to Angie Considine, acting state statistician of the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service, New England Field Office. Vermont farms produced and sold $153 million in organic commodities in 2021, down 4 percent from 2019.
The survey results show the following about organic agriculture in Vermont in 2021:
- Vermont ranked eighth in the U.S. for certified organic acres at 203,083.
- Vermont accounted for 59 percent of New England's certified organic sales with $153 million.
- Vermont accounted for 55 percent of national sales of organic maple syrup at $45.3 million.
U.S. farms produced and sold $11.2 billion in certified organic commodities in 2021, up 13 percent from 2019. During the same year, the number of certified organic farms in the country increased 5 percent to 17,445.
The 2021 Organic Survey, conducted in coordination with the USDA's Risk Management Agency is a survey of all known U.S. farms and ranches with certified organic production in 2021, as well as those transitioning into organic production. Producers must meet the standards set out by the RMA's National Organic Program and be certified compliant by an approved agent of the program. Additional survey results as well as the results of previous NASS organic surveys are available at www.nass.usda.gov/organics or in NASS's online Quick Stats database.