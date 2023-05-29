Checklist for prospective
tiny home owners in Vermont1. Decide where you will locate the tiny home (Land trust, farm, a friend’s land, or built as an ADU on an existing home)
2. Contact the city or town planners for your region and also the state office that handles building permits and ecological concerns.
3. For folks purchasing land to place the tiny home, work out a budget for infrastructure, permits, cost of a designer, builders, building materials to see if it is feasible.
4. For purchased home (already built and assembled on site), include the cost of the house, shipping, building a foundation, labor, infrastructure, permits, plus the cost of the land the house sits on and leave funds aside for unforeseen expenses.
5. Check with specialists with the state and the county (and also the city) about special requirements for building on a particular piece of land (ie: wetland requirement, conservation of forests or farmland).
OTHER COSTS
While a tiny home seems like a bargain at $75K or less (and there are savings on energy bills too), other costs must be considered such as purchasing or leasing land, homeowners insurance, property taxes, and unforeseen expenses.
Rent a tiny home for several months before taking the plunge into owning one. You might not enjoy living in a compact space of 150 to 200 square feet (the size of an average tiny house).
— Patricia Herlevi