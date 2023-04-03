ARLINGTON — Chem-Clean Center, which opened in 1968 and sells gasoline, power equipment and furniture restoration services, exists because Allan Tschorn's late father once attended a trade show in New York City and because a muffler from a borrowed chainsaw fell off while it was under his dad's care.
"My father was a hobbyist refinisher who was looking to get out of corporate, suburban America and move back to where he grew up," Tschorn said of Doug Tschorn, a Bennington native who died in 2014.
The Tschorns were living in Rhode Island when Doug watched a demonstration of a patented process for stripping unwanted paints and varnishes from furniture. The Chem-Clean process, Allan explained, used no water, no lye, and no caustics, and it did not require heat, rinsing or neutralization.
Doug returned to Rhode Island from New York City with an idea for a new business for Bennington County. They searched for a suitable commercial location and found the old Benedict's Garage, at 4095 Vermont Route 30A (now Route 7A) in Arlington. It had sat vacant since 1965.
"It's not good to put a business at the end of a cul-de-sac, so he opened here," Allan said inside the store on a recent afternoon. He was standing behind the sales counter, where customers can pay for their fuels, buy candy, cigarettes and a pair of safety glasses which also block most of the sun’s ultraviolet rays. He turns 60 in a few months and said he remembers fragments of the exciting time 55 years ago when his mom and dad opened the business.
Chem-Clean Center has always been an unusual enterprise because of the unrelated nature of its commercial segments. For the first few years, Mobil gasoline was sold from pumps out front and furniture restorations were performed in the former service bays of the garage.
The third segment -- sales and servicing of Stihl power equipment -- was added in the early 1970s.
One day, as Doug was using an uncle's Stihl chainsaw, the muffler detached and fell to the ground. With no dealers locally, he telephoned long distance to a Stihl store in Lancaster, New Hampshire, and asked about parts.
"They said, yeah, we'll ship you some muffler bolts," Allan said. "And, by the way, we don't have a dealer in Bennington County. Are you interested?"
His father was interested, and Chem-Clean Center became an authorized Stihl outlet. The Tschorns' old garage in Arlington became the only place known to the owners where a customer could buy gasoline, drop a chair for restoration, and buy parts for their chainsaw.
Staff members were all cross-trained.
"There wasn't really enough in one area of the business to support a full-blown dedicated employee," Allan said. "It was important to have somebody that was multitalented -- that could open the store, ring the register, but also sand and finish a piece of furniture."
In 1984, the Tschorns purchased the Wayside Country Store, at 3307 Vermont Route 313 West, also in Arlington. The two businesses have been run as sister enterprises for nearly 40 years. The Wayside does not offer the gasoline, power equipment and furniture restoration lines of Chem-Clean Center, and the only items that are common to both stores are coffee, cigarettes, snacks and soft drinks.
Allan's mother, Nancy, staffs the Wayside Country Store, along with his wife, Suzanne, and their daughter, Chelsea.
Chem-Clean Center, open every day but Sunday, is run by Allan and a part-time technician he employs to service the Stihl power equipment.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, four people were on the store's payroll. All recent inquiries about restoration jobs have been turned away by the store's manager with regret.
"We haven't done much furniture work since the pandemic hit," Allan said. "We've just been so short-staffed. We've just basically been trying to keep our doors open." He said he is hopeful that restoration services will be resumed at some point in the future.
On the day when Allan discussed business conditions, a gallon of 87-octane Citgo gasoline was priced at $3.519 a gallon and a gallon of diesel was going for $4.639. Sales of fuels generate very high revenues, he explained, but the profit margins are low – while the sales, servicing, parts and accessories associated with power equipment bring in fewer dollars but higher profits.
“I feel that business is okay, but I feel like I have to work the business really hard,” he said.
To wring more efficiencies out of the operation, Allan is devoting more of his workdays to paperwork – such as checking invoices, checking pricing, checking product availability and managing backorders. He called staffing the biggest challenge faced by businesses, and said the high cost of housing makes it impossible for many participants in Vermont’s huge service-sector economy to find a place to live.
“If you look at the wages of those jobs – for the people that wait tables, paint houses, mow lawns and plow snow - they don’t support the mortgages for the real estate that people have,” Allan said. “It’s a very, very tough situation.”