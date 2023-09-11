CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — Maintaining old traditions and creating new ones is the aim of Sara and Richard Pratt, who are opening an ice cream shop, Village Creamery, on Route 9.
Richard Pratt, a former police officer, grew up in Winchester, N.H. and Sara Pratt, a former nurse grew up in Keene, N.H. They got married five years ago and in 2021 purchased an ice cream shop on Route 10 in West Swanzey, N.H., that had been operated by the Secord family for more than 50 years.
"We kept it exactly the way they ran it," said Sara. "Nothing changed. We didn't want to change Bob and Shelley's [Secord] way."
When the opportunity came to open another spot, they learned about a former gun shop at the corner of Brook Street and Route 10 and have been renovating it with the hopes of opening in mid-September.
"This is going to be our vision," said Sara. "We'll have ice cream and fresh-made doughnuts with maple soft serve in the middle."
They will also be making batches of ice cream right in the new shop, she said.
Sara said being located so close to Brattleboro was one of the attractions to opening the shop on Route 10.
Because they have an indoor location in Chesterfield, as opposed to their walk-up window in West Swanzey, they hope to stay open until just before Christmas.
"We're going to sell Christmas trees, too," said Richard, who said folks can stop in and get a hot chocolate or warmed up cider at the same time.
The building on Route 9 in Chesterfield was partially built with old barn boards salvaged from the Bardwell Farm in Swanzey, which was demolished to make room for a Market Basket.
They both said getting approval from the state to open the ice cream shop took a while, but the town of Chesterfield has been easy to work with.