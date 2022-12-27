BELLOWS FALLS — Chroma Technology announced that Chris Karp recently re-joined Chroma as the Director of Sales.
Karp will lead the sales and customer service teams and will support and execute the organizational sales strategy. He will be responsible for helping to build, develop, and maintain long-lasting customer relationships by understanding customer trends, supporting and mentoring sales and customer service staff, and collaborating with production and engineering to ensure that Chroma consistently meets new and existing customer needs.
Karp is an accomplished executive with core competencies in product development, management, business development, and customer relations. He is valued for his relentless commitment to customer success and keen ability to design original solutions to complex technical and operational problems. “We are very excited to have Chris back at Chroma. His technical knowledge, industry experience, and customer orientation fit perfectly with our focus on ensuring an exceptional experience for our customers,” said Newell Lessell, CEO.
Karp previously worked at Chroma for nine years (2002-2011) and served in several leadership roles, including sales management and product design. Karp said, “It is terrific to see that Chroma has well maintained and supported its Employee-Owned culture and strength while also undergoing impressive growth. It is an honor and pleasure to be back.”
Karp has been in the optics industry since 1989, beginning his career at Barr (now Materion) as a filter designer. At the time, he was responsible for quotes, order entry, process development, manufacturing plans and shipping. He has been customer-facing ever since. Karp worked briefly at IDEX, during which time he worked closely with Semrock’s sales and engineering teams. Most recently, he worked at Reynard Corporation as their Business Development Executive.