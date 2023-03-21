BRATTLEBORO — An inaugural event taking place Thursday will provide opportunities to learn, connect and celebrate Vermont’s women-owned businesses as part of Women’s History Month. The special event, "She Means Business," offers a full day of workshops, beginning at 10 a.m. at The Stone Church at 210 Main St.
The event is open to anyone who owns a business, is thinking of starting one, or just wants to see what Vermont’s small business community has to offer.
The schedule is as follows:
10 to 11:30 a.m.: Business Planning Basics Workshop
Noon to 1:30 p.m.: 9 Steps to Increasing Awareness for Your Business Workshop
3 to 4 p.m.: Brattleboro Business Hop. A map will be provided so participants can take a stroll to check out the area’s vibrant small business community. Participating businesses include: ZPOTS, 141 Main St.; Tierra Botanics, 16 Harmony Place; Bario Neal, 22 High St., Suite 201; and Harmony Collective Artist Gallery, 49 Elliot St.
4 to 5:30 p.m.: QuickConnect. Connect with lenders and statewide service providers offering insights and materials to help small business owners. Start collaborations and conversations with lenders, business advisors and experts.
5:30 to 7 p.m.: Reception and Networking hosted by the Vermont Women’s Fund. Celebrate the day with food, fun and continue networking conversations.
She Means Business is hosted by Small Business Administration Vermont District Office, Vermont Women’s Fund, Downtown Brattleboro Alliance, The Stone Church, Center for Women & Enterprise, and Vermont Small Business Development Center. This event is in partnership with the Community Navigator Pilot Program, funded in part through a grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
For more information, visit vtsbdc.org/she-means-business.