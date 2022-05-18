WILMINGTON — A property used as an automotive garage and by a construction company prior to that could soon become a commercial storage lot.
Ralph Genella of RGS LLC said after purchasing the property at 312 Route 9 East last year, roofing and portable toilet companies wanted to use the existing gravel lot to store equipment or materials. Without permission from the town to do so, Genella and his wife Roberta Green decided to pass on the opportunities but begin making plans for the future.
"We prefer a commercial entity in there so it would be less traffic in and out," Genella told the Wilmington Development Review Board on Monday. However, if that doesn't pan out, the couple would be open to storing boats, motorhomes and snowmobiles.
Currently, the property is permitted as an automotive garage. Since closing the hearing Monday, the board has 45 days to issue a decision on whether the lot can be used as space for outdoor storage rental for commercial products and recreational vehicles.
Genella said the building on site will be used by the couple and he would prefer to house no hazardous materials on the property.
"We don't want people generating waste of any kind," Green said.
"We want to have as low of an impact as we can," Genella added.