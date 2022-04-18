BRATTLEBORO — TPI Staffing will host a job fair on Thursday, April 21, from noon to 5pm at Commonwealth Dairy, 3 Omega Drive.
Free pizza and yogurt, prize raffles, tours of the facility and more will be offered to visitors. TPI Staffing along with Commonwealth Dairy Management will be onsite to help job seekers explore all employment opportunities currently being offered through Commonwealth Dairy.
“Attendees can come down to the event and get a job offer that day,” said Amanda Brosseau, TPI Staffing’s director of business relations. “This is our first hiring event since pre-COVID. We are very excited to get back out in the public and more importantly, help everyone get back to work.”
Commonwealth Dairy manufactures “Vermont style” Greek yogurt using locally sourced milk with no added growth hormones. The company is located off Route 5 south near the Brattleboro-Guilford town line. The facility shares a campus with Omega Optical.
For more information, visit: https://tinyurl.com/yc623xwr