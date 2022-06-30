DEWITT, N.Y. — Community Bank recently announced that Monticia Prather has been promoted to the new corporate role of culture and diversity officer.
Community Bank's Culture & Diversity Council has grown from the ground up since its founding in 2020. The council's mission is to put faces and names to the concepts of diversity and inclusion. The council aims to help foster a culture that values diversity. Prather will lead and oversee the continued progress of the council to continue the important work of bank's diversity and inclusion efforts.
“I’m honored to take on this new and important role because I truly believe in Community Bank and the culture we strive to exhibit,” Prather said. “Without our employees, we wouldn’t have a culture that is enriched in our commitment to create long-lasting relationships and respects the unique characteristics of individuals we work with.”
Prather joined Community Bank in March 2017 as a part-time teller and soon moved into a full-time position. In 2018, she was accepted into the manager-in-training program. Over the next two years, she filled many roles while working closely with people at all levels of the organization. In June 2020, she was appointed branch manager of the Plattsburgh office.
“Monticia’s strong leadership attributes, work ethic, institutional knowledge, community engagement and desire to make a difference are just a few of the many reasons she’s so deserving of this new role,” Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Maureen Gillan-Myer said. “Our companywide culture, our values, our respect for individual difference are the source of our strength, our sustainability our strong capacity to support our employees, customers and the communities we serve.”
Prather was also recently appointed to the board of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, which oversees the Plattsburgh affiliate of the University of Vermont Health Network. Prather will help continue evaluating the services operated or delivered by the hospital and work to identify, assess and resolve problems that might develop in the hospital's conduct. Prather is also a board member of United Way of the Adirondack Region.
In January 2021, the North Country Chamber of Commerce named Prather the 2021 Trailblazer of the Year. She was also named the 2021 Business Woman of the Year by the Champlain Valley Business & Professional Women for exemplifying integrity in daily life, service to the community, and job excellence and role modeling for working women.
Prather resides in Plattsburgh with her son, Jerimiah.
