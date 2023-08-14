BURLINGTON — In support of flood recovery efforts in Vermont, Community Bank will donate $100,000 to the Vermont Main Street Flood Recovery Fund.
Managed by Capstone Community Action, the fund was recently launched to support small businesses affected by the record-breaking flooding throughout the state.
"The destructive floods left many Vermont small businesses and communities devastated, and as a local bank, it's our responsibility to come together and support our friends and neighbors during these trying times," New England President Matthew Durkee said in a news release. "Vermont small businesses are vital to our local community, and we will do all we can to support them through this crisis."
The Vermont Main Street Flood Recovery Fund is raising money to provide grants to Vermont's independent small business owners impacted by the July 10, 2023, flooding. The fund will provide grants in the range of $2,500 to $10,000 to cover costs such as equipment replacement, supplies and clean-up; this will help bridge needs until further support is available.
For more information about the Vermont Main Street Flood Recovery Fund, visit vtrecovery2023.com.