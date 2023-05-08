MANCHESTER — Community Bank Trust Services announced that David Rice has been promoted to trust officer, and David LaForest has been promoted to senior operations officer and New England regional manager.
Rice brings over 10 years of experience to his new position, where he will be responsible for administering and servicing assigned accounts in accordance with account agreement, controlling legal documents, fiduciary state laws, deferral laws, banking regulations, taxation, and policies and procedures of the bank and its trust department. Rice will also provide clients with financial services and advice with trusts, investment management and retirement accounts, and will manage client relationships.
Rice attended Southern Vermont College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history and politics, and is pursuing a degree at Cannon Financial Institute. He volunteers his time with Special Olympics of Vermont and is former board president of his local Youth Bowling Association. Rice lives with his wife, Heather, and daughter, Olivia.
LaForest will be responsible for trust operations and the New England trust team, covering New England and the Capital District in New York. He specializes in trust and estate planning, tax planning and reporting, and financial and retirement planning.
LaForest holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Castleton State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix. He sits on the board of directors for Greater Bennington Community Services and is part of the trust committee for Vermont Bankers Association.
“We’re excited for Dave and David to take on their new roles at Community Bank Trust Services,” Senior Vice President, Chief Trust Investment Officer Charles Perrillo Jr. said in a statement. “These promotions are well-deserved, and we’re confident that their professional commitment and financial expertise will help them excel in their new positions.”
Community Bank Trust Services has offices in Bennington, Wilmington and Brattleboro.