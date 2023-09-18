BRATTLEBORO — The Heart Rose Club is combining health and fun in a multitude of ways.
The business opened in the former Shriners building on Green Street in early July, with the Gold Bar currently serving lunch, bar food and drinks. Yoga, Zumba, massage therapy, body work, and tarot card readings are being offered. The space also is being booked for events.
Tara Cheney and her husband Fred Cheney, who own the paving company Vermont Roadworks LLC, bought the building from Heim Properties LLC on March 7. They see it as a culmination of projects they've been interested in.
"I love to cook," said Tara, who also is a certified massage therapist. "Food to me is art. I don't make meatloaf. I make love loaf."
All the food is homemade, Tara said. Eggs and veggies are locally procured.
A restaurant is due at the end of this month, when hours are slated to expand to the weekend. Also coming soon is karaoke, live music, a workout gym and a pool league.
A speakeasy bar is expected to open around Oct. 15.
Tara estimates renovations in the building will cost more than $700,000. She applied for a tax credit and included the figure.
"I have to spend the money before I get it back," she said. "It's a challenge."
Projects include replacing brick and putting in more mortar for the structure of the building.
Tara said she's hiring for deli help, event planners and administrative assistants. Just before the interview early last week, she put out "feelers."
"It's amazing how many responses I've already gotten," she said. "This place, I feel like I'm building it for the community. I said to Fred, 'If we build it, they will come.'"
Tara said the space is "really drawing people who are craving community and want to be around people."
"After the pandemic, people just really want to see people again and be seen," she said. "Community is the main driving force behind this building that is really big and that has been empty for so long."
In 2001, Tara started working as massage therapist. She said she's always been interested in natural and holistic medicine. During a tour, she showed tick repellent she made.
Tara described herself as "a non-traditional learner who went to multiple colleges while having toddlers." She obtained a bachelor's degree in natural health and holistic psychotherapy with a minor in women's studies followed by a nursing degree.
In 2013, Tara started Heart Rose Holistic Health in a shared space downtown. Among the offerings were massage and yoga.
Tara also served as activities coordinator, nurse, art director and program manager at The Gathering Place from 2011 to 2014. The adult day service provider is based in Brattleboro.
In 2014, Tara and Fred started Vermont Roadworks. Tara said Fred was putting in long hours for "a big, well known asphalt company," and the couple decided why not run their own business if he's going to work that hard.
"It's been a very challenging nine years," she said. "I've learned a lot. But coming from a background in women's studies, I'm just very aware of the dynamics and power struggles, being a woman in a male dominated industry. I faced it every day."
Tara said she learned "a tremendous amount about business." She spoke about how to thrive at a national conference for the paving industry.
In 2021, Tara won the Business Leader Award in the Brattleboro Reformer's Remarkable Women event. Last year, Vermont Roadworks was named the Small Business Administration's 2022 Vermont Woman-Owned Business of the Year. This year, the business was named Best of Brattleboro in the Reformer's readers' choice awards for paving companies.
"It feels really good to have accolades and acknowledgement," Tara said. "It just feels really good that our customers value hard work and integrity. We go above and beyond."
Fred worked as a dairy farmer before going into paving. Tara comes from a family with five generations in dairy farming.
Paving is high pressure work with high turnover rates, Tara said.
"It's hard to find people who want to work hard and that value what we're doing," she said. "We try to be great employers but it's a national problem that so many small businesses are going through."
Tara also serves on the Guilford Select Board. She said she's trying to make Vermont "more welcoming and supportive of small businesses because we are the backbone."
"We pay so much to be compliant," she said. "We pay so much in taxes. There's small businesses going out of business left and right."
The Heart Rose Club is "much bigger than my dream," Tara said. She's networking and hoping to partner with different people or groups.
"There's so many gifted, amazing people in Brattleboro doing wonderful things," she said. "I want to honor that and recognize that and have this be a space for them to meet and have fun and dance and laugh and do yoga and get a massage."