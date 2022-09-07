BRATTLEBORO — An initiative by the Brattleboro Reformer and Windham County Humane Society set a record this year, with enough money raised to cover a whole day of operations at the animal shelter.
The Pet of the Month contest, spearheaded by the newspaper and sponsored by the Auto Mall, collects pictures and descriptions of pets into a special section. Readers vote on their favorite animals at a cost of $0.25 per vote, with all proceeds going to the Humane Society. The newspaper announces one winner per month for the next 12 months.
This year's initiative raised $1,600 — exactly what it costs to run the shelter for one day, said Maya Richmond, executive director of Windham County Humane Society. Accompanying Richmond at Brattleboro Auto Mall, sponsor of Pet of the Month, on Wednesday, was Dean, a 2-year-old dog who came to Vermont via a shelter in Louisiana, where he was found as a stray. Dean, timid and sweet-natured, went home with a Brattleboro family later that day.
"Coming out of COVID, we've been working to open our hours and have more adoptions, which has been wonderful," Richmond said. The shelter also offers low-cost veterinary services to pet owners under financial strain. "That's been really on the uptick since COVID."
Another way the donations help is by keeping food in a pantry that Richmond said helps around 40 families a month to feed their pets.
"Anytime the community cares and is able to bring awareness to helping the stray animals and unwanted animals get new, loving homes, we're benefiting because there's just too many of them that need good, loving homes," Richmond said.
Jordan Brechenser, president of Vermont News & Media, parent company of the Reformer, Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal, called this year's Pet of the Month fundraiser "a huge success."
"At just 25 cents per vote for each cute animal in the contest, we raised over $1,600 for the Humane Society. That's a record and really shows our community cares about their pets," Brechenser said. "Having a community partner like Auto Mall is the key to making this happen."
Chad Carver, general manager of Auto Mall, said he and his colleagues were excited to be part of the cause and are grateful for everyone who contributed.
"We are all animal lovers here and helping the Humane Society is something we believe strongly in," Carver said.