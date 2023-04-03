Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Vermont Department of Labor held a job fair at the American Legion in Brattleboro on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

BRATTLEBORO — In another step towards normalcy, the Vermont Department of Labor held an in-person job fair to help connect 40 area employers to members of the community.

Kristie Pratt, the regional manager for the Vermont Department of Labor, said the real struggle is finding job seekers for employers.

‘Vermont Department of Labor really is trying to jump in, make those connections, the unemployment rate is so very low. It's hard to bring those folks in,” said Pratt. “We're hoping to start doing many events just like this to connect the community with the employers that are really desperately seeking to fill positions.”

PHOTOS: Job fair in Brattleboro

Pratt said they chose the American Legion to host the job fair because it offers a downtown location for people, making it more convenient for job seekers.

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.