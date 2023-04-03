BRATTLEBORO — In another step towards normalcy, the Vermont Department of Labor held an in-person job fair to help connect 40 area employers to members of the community.
Kristie Pratt, the regional manager for the Vermont Department of Labor, said the real struggle is finding job seekers for employers.
‘Vermont Department of Labor really is trying to jump in, make those connections, the unemployment rate is so very low. It's hard to bring those folks in,” said Pratt. “We're hoping to start doing many events just like this to connect the community with the employers that are really desperately seeking to fill positions.”
The Vermont Department of Labor held a job fair at the American Legion in Brattleboro on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Michael Merichko, a clerk with the United States Postal Service, talks to various candidates during a job fair hosted by the Vermont Department of Labor at the American Legion in Brattleboro on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
The Vermont Department of Labor held a job fair at the American Legion in Brattleboro on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kyle Darrell, of Springfield, Vt., talks to different employers during a job fair hosted by the Vermont Department of Labor at the American Legion in Brattleboro on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Department of Labor held a job fair at the American Legion in Brattleboro on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Department of Labor held a job fair at the American Legion in Brattleboro on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Department of Labor held a job fair at the American Legion in Brattleboro on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Department of Labor held a job fair at the American Legion in Brattleboro on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Michael Merichko, a clerk with the United States Postal Service, talks to various candidates during a job fair hosted by the Vermont Department of Labor at the American Legion in Brattleboro on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Department of Labor held a job fair at the American Legion in Brattleboro on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Department of Labor held a job fair at the American Legion in Brattleboro on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Department of Labor held a job fair at the American Legion in Brattleboro on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Pratt said they chose the American Legion to host the job fair because it offers a downtown location for people, making it more convenient for job seekers.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.