BRATTLEBORO — A new plaque at the Civil War Monument on the Common will honor soldiers left out of the original recognition due to racial and classist views of the time.
"This is the culmination of more than two years of work by a committee and years of research prior to that by Joe Rivers of the Brattleboro Historical Society and the Brattleboro Area Middle School students," Peter Elwell, former town manager, said in a statement read at Tuesday's Select Board meeting. "The plaque is corrective because it provides recognition for soldiers who were excluded from the original monument, soldiers of color and substitute soldiers who served in place of wealthier residents who were allowed to pay money in order to avoid military service. The plaque is interpretative because it provides history and context to help people understand how the original omissions happened and how the corrections came to be."
Elwell said a dedication ceremony will be held on the Common at 2 p.m. June 19, also known as Juneteenth, the annual recognition of the day when the news of the Union victory and enforcement of Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas, the most remote of the Confederate states. Some of the soldiers receiving recognition on the plaque were among those who delivered that information to Texas.
Paul Ethier, the park maintenance supervisor for the Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department, installs pavers on June 2, 2022, in preparation of the new monument to be installed on the Brattleboro Common.
A team installs a new monument with a plaque on the Brattleboro Common, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, to correct the incomplete information on the Civil War statue. The new monument was created by Abbiati Monument.
Paul Ethier, the park maintenance supervisor for the Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department, installs pavers on June 2, 2022, in preparation of the new monument to be installed on the Brattleboro Common.
A team installs a new monument with a plaque on the Brattleboro Common, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, to correct the incomplete information on the Civil War statue. The new monument was created by Abbiati Monument.
On Wednesday, the approximately 2-by-3-foot plaque was installed by Abbiati Monuments of Brattleboro.
"They already did some preparation of the site, including pouring a concrete foundation that the granite block will be set on," Elwell said in an interview. "The piece of granite will be low to the ground so you look over this plaque at the original monument and there's a pitch to make it easier to read."
For the project, the town is paying about $15,000. Supply chain issues affected its progress.
"We were biting our nails until just the last few days when the piece of granite arrived and we knew we would be able to go forward in time for Juneteenth," Elwell said.
For the ceremony, members of the committee who organized the effort will speak about the research process and finding. Elwell said there will be some discussion regarding the importance of the corrective and interpretive aspects of the plaque as well as the improved modern awareness of racial equity and steps to achieve racial and class equity.
Curtiss Reed Jr., executive director of the Vermont Partnership for Fairness and Diversity, will be speaking about the importance of the project and the site's importance on the African American Heritage Trail. Names on the plaque also will be read.
Elwell retired at the end of the year but the project was important to him to see through.
"I appreciate the town was comfortable with me continuing on as the point person for finishing what we started with this," he said.
He also expressed gratitude for the patience of sophomores who were in eighth grade when the proposal for the project first came to the town.
