BRATTLEBORO — Craft Collective, an independent craft beverage distributor serving Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maine, announced recently the expansion of its service area to Vermont in conjunction with a new, local distribution partnership with Vermont Beer Makers.
The Springfield-based brewery has worked with Craft Collective since 2020, and the brand has enjoyed tremendous success in each of Craft Collective’s territories. Vermont Beer Makers is now poised for growth in its home market with the support of Craft Collective’s experienced team and distribution infrastructure.
“We look forward to continuing to grow our brand throughout New England and beyond through our partnership with Craft Collective. We have relied on Craft since our beginning and will continue to do so, as we grow and begin construction of our new state of the art brewery in Brattleboro,” said Norm Connell, vice president of Vermont Beer Makers.
Vermont Beer Makers is owned by Paul Belogour, who also owns Vermont News & Media.
Craft Collective’s service in Vermont will begin on Monday with the exclusive distribution of Vermont Beer Makers’ lineup. Craft Collective plans to expand the portfolio with additional brands this spring. To learn more about Craft Collective’s family of brands, visit www.getcraft.co.