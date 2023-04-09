BRATTLEBORO — With sisters Coral Vogel Cutting and Liv Eck now joining their parents in owning Back Roads Granola, the business is set to be classified as "woman owned."
"It's something a lot of other companies look for in terms of diversity," Eck said. "With new accounts, a lot of them are really looking at woman-owned businesses."
Eck, head of sales and marketing at Back Roads Granola, is trying to get more distributors on the West Coast.
"It's a big thing out in California specifically, woman-owned businesses," she said. "The bigger chains really look for that."
Eck said the certification, which the family is waiting on, should help Back Roads Granola expand.
Virginia and Peter Vogel started the company in 2010. Located at the Cotton Mill in Brattleboro, Back Roads Granola produces and distributes premium organic, gluten-free granolas throughout the U.S.
At the time of the interview Sunday, Eck said all members of the production crew are female. About three men work in the team of about 18, including Peter.
"It's the same group of women who worked for us for a really long time," Eck said. "We have a really strong and dedicated crew. It's nice to have people there so long."
Over the last year, Peter and Virginia have begun to step back a bit. Vogel Cutting is chief financial officer and director of operations.
Last week, the family signed operating agreements that made the daughters part owners.
"I think it was a natural progression of the parents definitely starting to step back," Eck said.
Eck started working at Back Roads Granola more than five years ago. She estimated Vogel Cutting has been with the company for eight years.
"We're both very much committed to the business and its success," Eck said, noting they also plan to "put a new spin things" and introduce "new things. We're kind of living out their dream and still doing it with them. We had many meetings with them, just trying to figure out their vision, where they see it going and what they want to have carried out. We agree. The four of us just really are on the same page for what we want for the company."
Eck is working on expanding the company's presence online with Google Ads and creating a new website, which will be modernized and made easier for online shopping. Since the pandemic, she said, Back Roads Granola has seen its e-commerce grow.
This year, the company launched its Snack Packs. They're designed for on-the-go eating.
"We're working on some new products," Eck said.
Back Roads Granola started by selling items by bulk at the Brattleboro Food Co-op before spreading to different co-ops in the region. Later, the company added retail packaged products.
Eck said the goal is to keep growing, and adding flavors and new products.