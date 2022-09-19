BRATTLEBORO — Kate Trazaskos is getting to know the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance even more intimately now that she has been hired as its new executive director.
She moved to Brattleboro in August 2011, the weekend Tropical Storm Irene flooded out downtown Brattleboro.
“Luckily, I was living on High Street so I didn’t experience the flood so much,” she said. “I watched Brattleboro rebuild itself kind of right from the beginning.”
In October, Trazaskos joined the DBA Board of Directors and served on the Gallery Walk Subcommittee. She has “nearly 20 years of mission driven programming expertise and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to downtown Brattleboro,” a DBA news release announcing her new role states.
Her last job was as assistant director of employer relations at Smith College, where she was responsible for cultivating and maintaining relationships with employers and industry professionals. She also planned, moderated and coordinated industry panels each year for alums and employer partners. Previously, she worked at Marlboro College in a variety of director and assistant dean positions, and the Longwood Gardens botanical garden in Pennsylvania as the school and youth programs coordinator.
When former DBA Executive Director Stephanie Bonin announced she would be stepping down, Trazaskos decided she would throw her hat into the ring.
Trazaskos said the commute to Smith College in Northampton, Mass., was getting to be “a little bit much and a little bit expensive with gas prices.”
“So I was super happy to look closer to home,” she said.
She left Smith earlier this month and started the DBA job on Sept. 12.
Regarding her former jobs, Trazaskos said she feels like she was very successful in working collaboratively with different partners to build programs to meet the needs of different constituent groups. She described being someone who can “think outside of the box” and is very motivated to bring a team together toward reaching a common goal.
Her immediate plans with the DBA include building up membership and getting to know more about what its members want out of the organization. Trazaskos said she will be focused on “friend raising,” or getting to know people outside of the downtown district, and fundraising.
“I think what has been built has been amazing,” she said. “Programmatically, we have Gallery Walk, which is a super successful program that brings thousands of people to downtown. Of course, the Everyone Eats program has just been incredible here and all over the state of Vermont.”
Trazaskos also is looking forward to Plaid Friday in November and the BrattLuvCrawl in February, two events aimed at bringing more people into downtown businesses. She sees the DBA’s role as “being a creative engine of new things” and “a supportive engine also in amplifying all of the good work that’s happening here in Brattleboro.”
“I think it’s just a really special, sweet little town,” she said. “I fell in love with it.”
Originally from the Philadelphia area, Trazaskos came here to attend SIT Graduate Institute with the intention of eventually moving abroad. She said living in Vermont initially felt like another country since it had a different landscape, culture and climate. She met her husband in Brattleboro; they shared their first date at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center and she got her wedding ring at Renaissance Fine Jewelry.
“We are very pleased to have Kate step into the leadership role at DBA,” Eleanor Thomas, president of the DBA board, said in the news release. “She joined our board last year because she wanted to give back to her community. I am excited to be working with her in her new role as we begin the next chapter for DBA.”
Other DBA projects include Brattleboo, the Bloom flower program, the community marketing initiative with the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce. Its stated mission is “to nurture and support the vitality of downtown Brattleboro through art, commerce, recreation, and education.”