WILMINGTON — Bethaney LaClair brings what she calls "a big passion" for supporting local communities, and their businesses and organizations, to her new job.
LaClair, who lives in Guilford and grew up in Brattleboro, started as executive director of the Southern Vermont Deerfield Valley Chamber of Commerce last Monday.
"A native of Southern Vermont, Bethaney brings a passion for community and extensive experience in the nonprofit sector to the role of executive director," states a chamber member newsletter. "Bethaney brings an entrepreneurial mindset and solution-oriented approach to the role, in addition to considerable experience leading initiatives in strategic development, fundraising, community engagement, and event planning. The Chamber Board is excited to welcome Bethaney to our team."
LaClair said she had been looking for a job after spending most of her career in the nonprofit sector and enjoys working with local communities.
"When I saw this opportunity, it was really hard to pass up and not apply," she said. "I have a lot of entrepreneurial spirit, and a lot of experience in nonprofits and economic development."
LaClair learned how to ski at Mount Snow in West Dover. She said she has spent a lot of time in Dover and Wilmington over the years, and has good friends from the area the chamber serves.
The chamber is preparing for its next big event, an annual beer and chili stroll, scheduled for April 1 in downtown Wilmington.
"We're starting to put all the pieces together for that," LaClair said. "Up to 12 restaurants are submitting chilis for the contest part, and we bring in beer and work with local breweries to showcase some of their products. It should be a great event. It's a fun way to start my position."
LaClair is looking forward to getting to know the local businesses and organizations better. She said she wants to find ways to support them so they can be as successful as possible.
Her plan is to reach out to new businesses to make sure they are aware of the chamber.
"Growing our membership is a top priority," she said. "We want to make sure we're highlighting this area as a go-to place for families and businesses and visitors of all sorts, and not just in the winter, all year round. There's so much to do in the area. It's so nice."
One of the reasons LaClair cites for staying in Vermont all these years is her inability to imagine living somewhere she couldn't appreciate all four seasons.
After being employed as World Learning/SIT's vice president of internal affairs for a little more than a decade, she said she left the organization to pursue "something a little more grounded in the local communities," then filled in as the interim executive director at the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro until a search for the permanent job-holder was completed.
Before being hired at the chamber, LaClair spent some time working in the financial services division of The Richards Group in its Brattleboro branch. She also serves on the boards of Food Connects and the Brattleboro Hockey Association.